PAFFREL summoned tomorrow before the Parliamentary Committee on Election Law Reforms

People’s Action for Free; Fair Elections (PAFFREL) has been summoned today (14) before the Parliamentary Select Committee on election law reforms.

The Select Committee chaired by the Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is scheduled to convene in Parliament tomorrow (14) afternoon. At the invitation of the Committee, PAFFREL is scheduled to present their proposals with regard to the electoral law reforms.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Committee Dinesh Gunawardena's proposal to convene the Elections Commission, including its chairman, has been approved by the

Committee, Secretary of this committee, Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff Kushani Rohanadeera said.

In addition, the Committee has decided to invite relevant offices of the Attorney General's Department to every meeting of the Committee, said Ms. Rohanadeera. The deadline for political parties to submit proposals to the Special Parliamentary Committee on Electoral and Electoral Structure Law Reform expires on July 15.