Donation of 100,000 face masks to Sri Lanka and discussions on trade and cultural cooperation during the photo ceremony

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Guangzhou transported 100,000 face masks donated by Hongda Xingye Co., Ltd, in association with the Guangxiao temple of Guangzhou, to be donated to Buddhist temples, organizations in Sri Lanka on 11 July, 2021.

Hongda Xingye Co., a major resource and energy integrated group in China, manufacturing PVC, hydrogen, caustic soda, rare earth new materials and soil conditioning agent and the President of the company Zhou Yifeng is also the President of the Chaoshan Chamber of Commerce.

The Consul General of Sri Lanka to Guangzhou Priyangika Dharmasena took the opportunity during the photo ceremony for the donation to discuss on fisheries cooperation between Sri Lanka and Chaoshan, which is a coastal area famous for its seafood and unique cuisine style. She requested the Chaoshan chambers to assist Sri Lanka in finding buyers for Sri Lankan fishery products and President Zhou agreed to the request and also stated that his company is hoping to donate more items to Sri Lanka in the future. The Consul General Dharmasena appreciating the assistance of the Chambers, mentioned the emergency items that Sri Lanka requires at present.

The Guangxiao temple is considered the oldest site in Guangzhou and its chief incumbent Most Ven. Mingsheng is also the President of the Guangdong Buddhist Association. Ven. Mingsheng mentioned the ongoing cultural cooperation and visits between the temple and Sri Lanka. Both sides agreed for greater cultural cooperation.

This year, in May too, the Consulate General transported a donation of 600 protective suits to Sri Lanka.

Consulate General of Sri Lanka

Guangzhou