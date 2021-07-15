Sri Lankan Ambassador attends the Awarding Ceremony for Interaction with MFA

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation Prof. M.D. Lamawansa participated in the Awarding Ceremony at the invitation of the Secretary General of the Russian Association for International Cooperation Vladimir Polozkov.

General Director of Elektrostal metallurgical plant, President of Russia – India Friendship Society and Member of Board of Trustees of Russia – Sri Lanka Friendship Society Evgeny Shilnikov was awarded Russian MFA badge for Interaction. This award is given to citizens for active joint work together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on the development of bilateral cooperation, assistance in strengthening peace and friendly relations between states.

In his congratulatory massage, Ambassador M.D. Lamawansa thanked General Director Shilnikov for his contribution in the development of public diplomacy, tireless efforts in strengthening interaction between different countries and in promoting their interests.