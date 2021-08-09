August 09, 2021
    Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province

     

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 09 AUGUST 2021

    Issued at 12.00 noon on 08 August 2021

    Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in these areas.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Southern, North-western and North-central provinces and in Matale district.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

     

