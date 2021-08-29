  Ambassador of Qatar to Sri Lanka Jassin Bin Jabir Jassim Al Sorour called on the new Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris

August 29, 2021
     Ambassador of Qatar Jassim Bin Jabir Jassim Al Sorour called on the new Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris on 25 August.

    Foreign Minister Peiris recalled the long-standing friendly relations existing between the State of Qatar and Sri Lanka which has witnessed high-level state visits from both countries and emphasized the need for further strengthening bilateral cooperation in economic trade and tourism sectors. Minister Peiris invited Ambassador Sorour to explore the investor-friendly environment in Sri Lanka especially in the Port city special economic zone, International Financial Centre, Tourism sector, and Energy sector.

    Welcoming the remarks made by Minister Peiris, Ambassador Sorour extended his sincere felicitations to him and reiterated the Qatar government's readiness to assist Sri Lanka in its efforts to combat Covid 19. Minister Peiris extended his appreciation for the Qatar government's willingness to extend the emergency health sector requirements during the challenging time.

    Foreign Minister Peiris acknowledged with gratitude the unwavering support extended by the State of Qatar to the Government of Sri Lanka at the UN Human Rights Council and other international forums.

    Ambassador Sorour also placed on record the valuable contributions made by the Sri Lankan migrant worker community in Qatar for the economic and social development of the State of Qatar and stated that they were looking forward to granting more job opportunities for Sri Lankans. Both Minister Peiris and Ambassador Sorour noted that the regular exchanges of the business delegations between both countries would facilitate further expansion of the mutually beneficial partnership in both trade and investment sectors.

    State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage, and Senior Officials of the Foreign Ministry also participated at the meeting.

     

