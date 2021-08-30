WEATHER FORECAST FOR 30 AUGUST 2021 -Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 30 August 2021

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50 kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee districts.

On the apparent southward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 07th of September in this year. The nearest towns of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (30) are Palampiddi, Omanthai and Eramadu about 12.10 noon.