Sri Lanka seeks safety of travellers from Afghanistan

Sri Lanka continues to monitor the developments in Afghanistan and remains concerned about the situation, including its humanitarian aspect.

Sri Lanka has been facilitating, with the assistance of its international partners, evacuation of its citizens from Afghanistan. As of 30th August 2021, sixty six (66) Sri Lankans have been evacuated and seven (07) more remain to be evacuated while twenty-one (21) Sri Lankans have opted to remain in Afghanistan for the time being.

Sri Lanka hopes that all those who possess travel authorization from other countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to the points of departure and travel out of Afghanistan.

Foreign Ministry

Colombo