Sri Lanka's first Women Top 50 calendar launched

Launch of Sri Lanka's first Women Top 50 Calendar for the year 2022 for women who have been empowered in various fields was held at the Galadari Hotel Colombo under the patronage of Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control.

The 12 months of the year are dedicated to the 12 Sri Lankan women who have won the World Bank's Top 50 Award, who have risen to the top in the corporate, political,

social and business fields included in the calendar published by the Institute of Women Management, and have named 2022 as the Year of the Sri Lankan Women. State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said that although the majority of the population in Sri Lanka is women, the voice of women has been silenced as it is often men who make the decisions. It was further reminded that the advancement of women in their respective fields should be appreciated and encouraged as frugal women have the potential to reduce corruption and waste.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, Founder and Chairman of the Institute of Women Management Dr. Sulochana Sigera were also present at the occasion.