Sri Lanka and India discuss ways to promote Bilateral Cultural Relations through the iconic figures of Theri Sanghamitta and Sita of Ramayana

Sri Lanka and India discussed ways in which the two countries could further enhance bilateral cultural relations when Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda

met with Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture of India Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi on Sunday (19).

The discussion focused on enhancing cultural relations between the two neighboring nations, particularly through the promotion of Theri Sanghamitta and Sita of Ramayana – two

iconic historical figures who played unique roles in the relations between India and Sri Lanka.

Both dignitaries noted that Theri Sanghamitta and Sita of Ramayana were two extraordinary figures who have contributed immensely to Indo-Lanka relations, and agreed to explore ways and means to promote modern bilateral cultural ties revolving around them.

Collaboration possibilities between Sri Lanka and the National Museum of New Delhi and the National Gallery of Modern Art were also discussed at this meeting. High

Commissioner Moragoda invited State Minister Meenakashi Lekhi to visit Sri Lanka as well.

High Commissioner Moragoda also shared a copy of his policy document, the "Integrated Country Strategy for Sri Lanka Diplomatic Missions in India 2021/2023", which includes

a detailed road map for bilateral cultural cooperation, with the State Minister of India, alongside a copy of the Hindi version of the booklet "The History of the Mahabodhi Temple

in Bodh Gaya", published by the Anagarika Dharmapala Trust.