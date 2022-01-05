New year greetings from the Speaker of the People’s Republic of China

H. E Qi Zhenhong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka, yesterday (05) called on Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena and handed over a New Year greeting card from H.E. Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

(Hon. Speaker of the People’s Republic of China) The Ambassador said that the China is willing to work together with Sri Lanka, strengthening bilateral relations in the New Year. Hon. Speaker thanked H.E. Li Zhanshu , Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China and the Ambassador for the New Year greetings. Hon Speaker praised the friendship between Sri Lanka and China and extended his gratitude to China for its valuable support for Sri Lanka’s economic and social development.

Deputy Secretary General and Chief of Staff of Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera wasalso present at the occasion.