Stock of PPE Gifted to Army Chief Delivered to Army Hospital for Distribution

The Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU) at the Army Headquarters handed over a consignment of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), personally gifted to General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army to the Colombo Army Hospital (janu-3).

Gifted jointly by the Sri Lanka Association of the US, Midwest and Medsurplus United with John’s Hopkins Healthcare Systems in the US, the PPE consignment, worth about US $ 200,000 was personally sent to General Shavendra Silva by those donors as a gesture of appreciation of the efforts, being made by the Army for control of COVID 19 epidemic, particularly considering his contribution as then Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Mrs Sujeewa Nelson, President, ASVU as the Chief Guest called at the Colombo Army Hospital, together with few ASVU members and handed over the stock of the PPE, inclusive of masks, face shields, surgical kits, gowns, gloves, etc, packed in 812 boxes to the Director at the Colombo Army Hospital, Brigadier A.M.C Aththanayake.

The Army in turn through the coordination of the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps (SLAMC) and the Directorate of Personnel Administration has made arrangements to distribute the stock among most needed hospitals across the island.

The ASVU on the first working day of the New Year exchanged greetings and shared refreshments with the ASVU President and staffers working in the ASVU office before the stock of PPE was delivered to the hospital authorities, Director General Medical Services, Brigadier P.A.C Fernando and Director Management and Maintenance of Army Hospital Colombo, Brigadier Jude Perera.