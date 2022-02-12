Discussion held to hold local government elections under first past the post and proportional system mix.

The Select Committee of Parliament to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments took into discussion with regards to holding local government elections under a mixed system of the first past the post and proportional representative system.



Accordingly, discussions were held between the parties present regarding the selection of 60% of the representatives under the first past the post and 40% under the proportional system.

The aforesaid discussions were held during the Select Committee of Parliament to Identify Appropriate Reforms of the Election Laws and the Electoral System and to Recommend Necessary Amendments which met under the chairmanship of Leader of the House, Hon. Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Feb(10).

Discussions were also held on giving more prominence to women when putting forth the nomination lists from all political parties, with the aim of increasing the representation of women in the local government elections. Reducing the number of existing representatives in local government bodies were also discussed.

Further, the proposals by the Independent Television Network regarding the electoral system was tabled. The proposals submitted by the M. T.V (private) channel were also tabled.

The Hon. Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, (Prof.) G. L. Peiris, Hon. State Minister Jeevan Thondaman, Hon. Members of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Kabir Hashim, Rauff Hakeem, M. A. Sumanthiran, Mano Ganesan, Madhura Withanage, Sagara Kariyawasam and the Deputy Secretary General & Chief of Staff of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadheera were present at this meeting.