Commander of the Navy makes formal visit to North Central Naval Command

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne embarked on an official visit to the North Central Naval Command on 12th February 2022 and looked into the operational and administrative functions of the Command.

Calling at SLNS Buwaneka in the North Central Naval Command on 12th February, Commander of the Navy inspected the Naval Detachment Vedithalathivu as well as Coastal

Observation Points Iranamatha and Nachchikuda II administered by SLNS Buwaneka. Visiting SLNS Gajaba subsequently, he also reviewed the status quo of Naval Detachment

(ND) Thalpadu and Oluthuduwai as well as Coastal Observation Points which are under the purview of those Naval Detachments.

Commander of the Navy also gave necessary instruction to improve the operational efficiency to curb the illegal activities stemming from the coastal areas belonging to the

Command. At Naval Deployment Thavulpadu, Commander of the Navy, in particular, drew his attention to the operational readiness of Inshore Patrol Craft (IPCs) attached to the

Command. Besides, he also addressed naval personnel performing duties attached to those IPCs and appreciated their contribution in curbing a range of illegal activities taking

place in coastal waters.

In his itinerary, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne addressed a cross section of officers and sailors of the Command at SLNS Thammanna and heaped praise on officers and men

who contributed to the efficient and effective operation of the Command despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Commander of the Navy further underlined the importance of being

operationally ready at all times, despite enormous challenges, to ward off illegal activities including the smuggling of drugs emanating via sea routes. Therefore, he gave necessary

directives for successful execution of such tasks.

Moreover, Commander of the Navy highlighted the necessity of maintaining high standards of physical fitness and hygiene which keep members in shape, and enable them to be

productive on the job. He also highlighted the importance of adhering to the Divisional System unique to the Navy at all times and stressed that Divisional Officers as well as senior

sailors have a role to play when addressing the issues of men under them.

The proceedings of the visit have been organized adhering to COVID-19 protocols to prevent possibilities of the transmission of the pandemic. Commander North Central Naval

Area, Rear Admiral Bandula Senarathna, Naval Assistant to Commander of the Navy, Rear Admiral Sujeewa Seneviratne, Heads of Departments, Commanding Officers of

establishments and a group of officers and sailors attached to the Command were present on this occasion.