New 'Adhivasi Jana Uruma Maha Seya' for Indigenous Community Unveiled

The 'Shakya Puthra Seevali Maha Seya' (Pagoda) aka 'Adhivasi Jana Uruma Maha Seya', built in response to a request, made by the Vishwa Keerthi Vanaspathi UruWarige Wannila Eththo, the chieftain of the indigenous community in Dambana from the Chief Incumbent at Nelligala International Buddhist Centre and the newly-restored Kuragala temple, Ven Waturakumbure Dhammaratana Thero, was vested in the community yesterday (16) at Gurukumbura on Navam Full Moon Poya Day during a 'Daham Sabhawa' ceremony.

Most Ven Warakagoda Gnanaratanabhidana Maha Nayake Thero of Asgiriya Chapter, together with General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army as the Chief Guest at the invitation of Ven Waturakumbure Dhammaratana Thero and the donors, Mrs Disna Wanigasekara and Mr Chandrasena Wickaramarathna, Proprietors of Master Guide Publications (Pvt) Ltd at Colombo for the occasion cut a floral ribbon and unveiled the pinnacle atop the new object of veneration as the auspicious minute struck soon after a plaque to the same effect was uncovered.

A helicopter dropping flower petals on the new pagoda (Dagoba), heralded its ceremonial unveiling amidst blessings of the Maha Sangha and the laity, including the Chieftain and

members of the Aadivasi community in the area.

Soon after its unveiling, General Shavendra Silva was invited to make the first floral offerings to the new pagoda and the Buddha, together with members of the Maha Sangha. After a brief 'anushasana', offer of alms and 'Pirikara' to the Maha Sangha followed. At the same occasion, a girl who has authored a book on the evolution of Sri Lanka's indigenous community citing their past and present awarded a copy of it to the day's Chief Guest, General Shavendra Silva, coincident with the unveiling of the new pagoda.

Members of the Aadivasi community, devotees attending the ceremony and visitors also interacted with the day's Chief Guest and shared a few thoughts.

Most Ven Divulkumbure Wimaladhamma, Anunayake Thero of Malwatte Chapter, Ven Urulewatte Dhammadassi Nayake Thera, Incumbent at Mahiyangana Raja Maha Viharaya

and a host of Buddhist monks attended the brief opening, adhering to best health practices.

Due to COVID 19 epidemic, the formal unveiling ceremony had to be indefinitely postponed some months back although the construction work was complete.

