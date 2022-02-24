Advisory to Sri Lankan Nationals in Ukraine

In view of the escalation of the situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry has instructed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara, which is concurrently accredited to Kyiv, to take appropriate measures to coordinate the safe passage of the remaining Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine.

Sri Lankan nationals in Ukraine may in this regard contact the 24x7 hotline established at the Sri Lanka Embassy in Ankara via mobile: +90 534 456 94 98 ; land line: +90 312 427 10 32; email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Foreign Ministry

Colombo

24 February, 2022