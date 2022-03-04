March 05, 2022
    Foreign Affairs Minister G.L. Peiris meets with President of the Human Rights Council and Permanent Representative of Argentina

    March 04, 2022
    Media Release

    Foreign Affairs Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris held a meeting with President of the Human Rights Council and Permanent Representative of Argentina, Federico Villegas at the Palais des Nations and discussed a range of issues relevant to Sri Lanka on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

     

    He was accompanied by Minister of Justice Ali Sabry, Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle and Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Admiral Jayanath Colombage.

     

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Colombo

    04 March, 2022

