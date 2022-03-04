The second reading of the Personal Data Protection Bill to be taken up in Parliament on the 9 th

 Parliament to convene from March 8 th to the 11 th

 Second Reading of the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill scheduled for March 8 th

 Second Reading of the Workmen's Compensation (Amendment) Bill scheduled for March 10 th

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that several Bills, including the Personal Data Protection Bill, will be taken up for debate next week. This decision was taken at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on the 03 rd , chaired by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Speaker of Parliament.

Accordingly, Parliament is scheduled to convene from the 8 th to the 11 th of this month. Parliament will convene on the 8 th at 10.00 am and the Second Reading of the Intellectual Property (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm.

Furthermore, the Second Reading of the Personal Data Protection Bill will be taken up for debate on 9 th March from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm. Time has been allotted from 10.00 am to 11.00 am for Questions for Oral Answers on the 8 th and 9 . Furthermore, time has also been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time from 4.30pm to

4.50pm and the Motion at the Adjournment Time from the Government and Opposition from 4.50 pm to 5.30 pm respectively on the said two days.



The Workmen’s Compensation (Amendment) Bill will be taken up for debate on March 10 th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm. It was also decided to hold an Adjournment Debate on “Power and Energy Crisis prevailing in the Country” from 12.30 pm to 5.30 pm without lunch break the Secretary General said.

Time has been allotted from 10.00 am to 11.00 am for Questions for Oral Answers on the 11 th and time from 11.00 am to 3.00 pm has been allotted for three Private Members’ Motions to be taken up for debate.

Formulating a programme for persons who are over the age of 60 to make them active members of the society by Hon. Buddhika Pathirana, Re-activating the local seed production process by Hon. Rohana Bandara and Regulating Counsellors and Psychiatrists in Sri Lanka by Hon. Rohini Kumari Wijerathna have been schedule to be taken up accordingly.



It was then decided to take into debate the Second Reading of the Land Development (Amendment) Bill from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.