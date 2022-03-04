March 05, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Advisory to Sri Lankan Students in Belarus

    March 05, 2022
    Advisory to Sri Lankan Students in Belarus

    Media Release

    Advisory to Sri Lankan Students in Belarus

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Sri Lanka Embassy in Moscow which is concurrently accredited to Belarus, continues to monitor the situation in Belarus
    in the context of recent developments in Ukraine.

    The Embassy is in close contact with all Universities in Belarus where approximately 1,561 Sri Lankan students are engaged in their higher studies. As agreed at the several
    meetings convened by the Embassy with the administration of the relevant Universities, representatives of students’ associations and parent groups, the Embassy is currently
    engaged in the facilitation of travel to Sri Lanka via Moscow of those students wishing to temporarily return to Sri Lanka.

    In this regard, the Embassy has made arrangements, in liaison with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Belarus, to issue transit visa on an urgent basis for travel via Moscow
    by such students.

    Accordingly, all Sri Lankan students in Belarus wishing to temporarily return to Sri Lanka are kindly advised to travel via Moscow and contact the Embassy of Sri Lanka in
    Moscow through the following contact details (24*7) for further information.

     

    TP: +79801445726

    Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

     

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    Colombo

    « The second reading of the Personal Data Protection Bill to be taken up in Parliament on the 9 th The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Tightens the Monetary Policy Stance »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya