The Central Bank of Sri Lanka Further Tightens the Monetary Policy Stance



Considering the severity of the external shocks and continued disruptions to domestic economic activity, the Monetary Board was of the view that a comprehensive policy package

containing both traditional and non-traditional measures, along with other initiatives that have an impact on the overall economy, is essential to counter such economic headwinds.

Accordingly, after carefully considering the current and expected macroeconomic developments both globally and domestically, the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri

Lanka, at its meeting held on 03 March 2022, decided to reinforce its stance adopted in January 2022, and decided to:

a) increase the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank by 100 basis points each, to 6.50 per cent and 7.50 per

cent, respectively;

b) revise upwards the caps imposed on interest rates applicable to credit cards to 20 per cent per annum, on pre-arranged temporary overdrafts to 18 per cent per annum, and on

pawning facilities to 12 per cent per annum. Directions to effect these regulated interest rates will be issued shortly.

