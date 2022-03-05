First-ever High Level Omani Business Delegation set to visit Sri Lanka

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Oman has organised a first ever high level visit of 17 member Omani business delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry(OCCI) led by Eng. Redha Bin Juma Al Saleh, Chairman of the OCCI from 5- 9 March, 2022.

The members of the delegation include OCCI Board member and Chairman of the Committee on Services and Information Technology Ali Hamdan AlAjmi, Board member and the Chairman of South A Sharqia Governorate Anwar Hamed Said Al Sinani, , Chairpersons and CEOs of leading Omani private sector companies His Highness Khalid Mohamed Salim AlSaeed. Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad is accompanying the high-level delegation during their meetings in Sri Lanka.

The purpose of the visit is to explore and enhance trade and investment opportunities between Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman. The visit is envisaged to open a new chapter for private sector cooperation between the two countries.

The visiting delegation represents product lines such as construction, valuations, consultancy, medical services, food supply, advertising services, manufacturing of medical

equipment, water distillery units, upholstery, spare parts, tyres, vegetables and fruits, perfume and watches, food supply, restaurants, whole sales, readymade garments, building

material, hardware, tools and equipment, electrical equipment, paints, dry fruit and sweet, recruiting, supply of manpower, legal translations, interpretation, TV translation, editing

and submitting, remote translation, conference management, remote conference management, training (languages and translating), film and TV production and event organising etc.

The delegation will meet with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena, Labour Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva and State Minister of Regional Cooperation Tharaka Balasuriya during the visit.

The National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) will hold a business forum with the participation of the visiting Omani business delegation on Monday, 07 March,

2022 from 2.30 p.m at the National Chamber Auditorium, Colombo 10, followed by B2B meetings with the potential Sri Lankan counterparts.

The delegation will also meet with the Chairperson of Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), the President of Sri Lanka Association for Software and Services Companies

(SLASSCOM), Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka and the President of the NCCSL. The delegation will also undertake field visits to the Colombo

Port City, Tea Packing Centre, Apparel Factory at Katunayake Free Trade Zone and a Food company during their visit.

The visit is being coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and the State Ministry of Regional Cooperation in collaboration with the Embassy of Sri Lanka in

Oman.

The NCCSL virtually signed MoU with the OCCI on 28 June, 2021 to enhance bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Muscat