NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC – MONEY CHANGERS

The Money Changers have been informed that their licenses would be suspended/ revoked if they transact any foreign currency transactions at rates beyond the rates stipulated by Licensed Banks.
The public is hereby notified that in terms of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act, No. 12 of 2017, Money Changers have been prohibited from offering higher exchange rates to customers beyond the exchange rates offered to such Money Changers by Licensed Banks.
