March 29, 2022
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC – MONEY CHANGERS

    March 29, 2022
    NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC – MONEY CHANGERS

    The public is hereby notified that in terms of the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act, No. 12 of 2017, Money Changers have been prohibited from offering higher exchange rates to customers beyond the exchange rates offered to such Money Changers by Licensed Banks.

    The Money Changers have been informed that their licenses would be suspended/ revoked if they transact any foreign currency transactions at rates beyond the rates stipulated by Licensed Banks.

    https://www.cbsl.gov.lk/en/node/12174

    « BISMTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting held in Colombo today   U.S. Under Secretary for Political Affairs,Victoria Nuland concludes successful visit to Sri Lanka »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya