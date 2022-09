The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the concurrence of the Government of Sri Lanka has appointed Mr. Khalid Hamoud Nasser Aldasam Alkahtani as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Sri Lanka based in Colombo. He has presented credentials to H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka on 16 September, 2022 at 10.00 a.m. at the Presidential Secretariat, Colombo 01.

