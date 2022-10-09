The Second Reading debate on the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill scheduled on the 20 th and the 21 st - Committee on Parliamentary Business decides! Parliament to convene from October 18 th to 21 st The Appropriation Bill for the year 2023 will be presented for its first reading on October 18 th  Second Reading of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill to be debated  06 Bills of the Justice Ministry to be debated on October 19 th .

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that Second Reading debate on the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill was scheduled for the 20 th and the 21 st at the Committee on Parliamentary Business held Oct;(07) under the chairmanship of Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of Parliament.

From 18 th to 21 st time is allotted from 9.30 am to 10.30 for Questions for Oral Answers. It was decided to hold the debate on the Second Reading of the Petroleum Products (Special Provisions) (Amendment) Bill from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm on the 18 th of October. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought in by the Government, the Secretary General said.

The Committee also decided to take into debate 6 Bills presented by the Ministry of Justice on October 19 th from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm. Accordingly, Poisons, Opium and Dangerous Drugs’ (Amendment) Bill, Notaries Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, Powers of Attorney Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, Wills Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, Registration of Documents (Amendment) Bill, Prevention of Frauds Ordinance (Amendment) bill are scheduled to be taken up for debate. From 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm time has been set aside for Questions at the Adjournment Time.



On October 20 th and 21 st from 10.30 am to 5.00 pm, the Second Reading debate on the Twenty- Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill is scheduled to be held. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 pm to 5.30 pm for the Motion at the Adjournment Time brought in by the Opposition.

Furthermore, a vote is scheduled to be held at the end of the debate on the Second Reading on the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution Bill, which will be held on the 21 st until 5:30 p.m. Furthermore, the Secretary General also said that the Appropriation Bill (Budget) for the year 2023 is to be presented in Parliament for its first reading on ​​October 18 th