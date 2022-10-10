Inter-command Sailing Competition – 2022 comes to an end in Trincomalee

The Inter-command Sailing Competition – 2022 was successfully held in the inner harbour of Trincomalee from 04th to 07th October 2022, handing the men's title to the Afloat Command and women's championship to the Training Command.

The competition, which worked off the Pepperpot Jetty in the inner harbour of Trincomalee, was scheduled under two categories as "Enterprises" and "Laser" where the latter was introduced for the first time to SLN inter-command sailing. Representing all Naval Commands, 17 sailing boats for Enterprises category, 06 sailing boats for Laser category and 45 naval personnel competed for coveted titles.

In Enterprises category the men's title was won by the Afloat Command and the Eastern Naval Command became the runner up. Meanwhile the women's championship in Enterprises category was cinched by the Training Command, where the Eastern Naval Command secured the runner up slot.

Six (06) sailing boats from the Training, Afloat, Western and Southern Naval Commands cruised their sailing boats for the supremacy in the newly introduced Laser category. However, Lieutenant KKPN Kannangara of the Afloat Command emerged champion in that.

The prize awarding ceremony of the Inter-command Sailing Competition was held at the Commander Shanthi Bahar Memorial Sailing Club under the auspices of Commander Eastern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularatne. A group of senior officers from the Eastern Naval Command was present on this occasion.