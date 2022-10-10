Navy takes hold of smuggled stock of Kendu leaves in Kalpitiya sea area

Sri Lanka Navy took hold of a smuggled consignment of Kendu leaves weighing over 427 kg (wet weight), during a patrol carried out in Paramunai sea area of Kalpitiya on 07th October 2022.

The recovery of the stock was made by Marine personnel attached to SLNS Vijaya in the Northwestern Naval Command, while patrolling the Paramunai sea area onboard the Inshore Patrol Craft P 228. Accordingly, they retrieved 10 suspicious packages adrift at sea and found that the packages were stuffed with Kendu leaves weighing about 427kg and 800g (wet weight).

It is believed that the smugglers may have left this stock of Kendu leaves in the sea area due to constant naval operations. Meanwhile, the contraband item has been kept in the naval custody until it is produced for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy has seized about 7585kg of Kendu leaves attempted to be smuggled in 34 occasions thus far in year 2022. Meanwhile, nine (09) suspects held in those separate naval operations have been produced for onward legal proceedings.