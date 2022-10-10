Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus request the Hon. Speaker to increase the representation of women in the National Council.

A letter was handed over to the Hon. Speaker by the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus requesting to increase representation of women in granting membership of the newly established National Council.



This letter has been delivered to the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana by the Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarian's Caucus, Member of Parliament Hon. (Dr.) Sudarshini Fernandopulle, recently (06).

According to the proposed standard for the establishment of the National Council, 28 out of 35 members have been named and the only female Parliamentarian included is Hon. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi.

Therefore, through this letter, the Women Parliamentarian's Caucus has requested to give more opportunities to women parliamentarians while nominating the remaining members of the National Council.