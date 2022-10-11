October 11, 2022
    Enhancement of substitution allowance paid on maternity leave for female sub postmasters.

    Enhancement of substitution allowance paid on maternity leave for female sub postmasters.

    Enhancement of substitution allowance paid on maternity leave for female sub postmasters.

    Cabinet Decisions- 10.10.2022-


    According to the Sri Lanka Sub-Postmaster Service Constitution, a Sub-Postmaster is entitled to maternity leave subject to employing a substitute at her own expense. It seems that many maternity Sub-Postmasters limit their maternity leave to only 30 days as they have to hire a substitute at their own expense for this period. Medical recommendation is that a child should be breastfed for at least 6 months. The recommendation of the World Health Organization is the same. Accordingly the
    Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the minister of mass media to pay an allowance of 84 days instead of the present allowance of 30 days to female Post Masters.

     

