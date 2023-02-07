February 08, 2023
    Tunisian Ambassador to Sri Lanka calls on the Speaker

    The Ambassador of Tunisia to Sri Lanka Mrs. Hayet Talbi met the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena recently (03).

    Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake, was also present at this meeting held in Parliament.
    During this meeting, further strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries was discussed at length. Also, matters were discussed here about the need to develop the tourism industry between the two countries, strengthen business relations and strengthen the inter-parliamentary relations between the parliaments of the two countries. The ambassador also mentioned that Tunisia will extend fullest cooperation to achieve the development goals of Sri Lanka.

