Discussions held at the Select Committee on Higher Education regarding the expansion of higher education opportunities to match the labor market

Select Committee of Parliament to make suitable recommendations for the expansion of higher education opportunities in Sri Lanka met recently, chaired by Hon. (Dr.) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, PC, emphasized that opportunities for higher education should be expanded to match the labor market.

Many Members of Parliament expressed their views regarding the expansion of higher education opportunities in the country at the Committee meeting held. The chairman of the committee, Hon. (Dr.) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, said that appropriate methods should be prepared to increase higher education opportunities for the students who drop out of education after the Advance Level examination.

Many Parliamentarians pointed out that Sri Lanka lose a large amount of foreign exchange due to Sri Lankan students going abroad for higher education, and to prevent this, higher education opportunities should be expanded in Sri Lanka together with international universities. They further pointed out that this will attract foreign students and thus there is an opportunity to make Sri Lanka a center of higher education.

It was also discussed that there is a great demand for nursing professionals of Sri Lanka in foreign countries and the possibility of taking advantage of this opportunity to send more nurses from Sri Lanka to foreign countries.

The Members of Parliament also emphasized that the basic structure of providing proper education and training to nurses in accordance with international standards should be established. For this, they also pointed out the need to provide English language knowledge to the nursing professionals during their training.

Committee Members State Minister Hon. (Dr.) (Ms.) Seetha Arambepola, Members of Parliament Hon. Rauff Hakeem, Hon. Eran Wickramaratne and Hon. (Prof.) Charitha Herath and Minister Hon. Mahinda Amaraweera, State Minister Hon (Ms) Diana Gamage, Members of Parliament Hon. (Dr.) Rajitha Senarathne, Hon. Weerasumana Weerasinghe and Hon. Gamini Waleboda were present at the Committee meeting held.