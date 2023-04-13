April 13, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 13 April 2023

    April 13, 2023
    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (13th) areMannar, Periyamadu, Puliyankulam and Kokkilai at about 12:11 noon.

