Navy adds colour to Perahera of Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone

The Perahera of Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone was colourfully held on the night of 06 th May 2023.

Following the wise counsel of Anunayake of Hunupitiya Gangaramaya, Venerable Dr Kirinde Assaji Thero and directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Buddhist Association of the Sri Lanka Navy had made arrangements in place for the successful conduct of the colourful procession. The Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone of Hunupitiya Gangaramaya is held as part of the 2567th Anniversary of Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi.

Accordingly, the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera placed the Sacred Relic Casket, brought in by a colourful procession from Hunupitiya Gangaramaya, in the Seema Malaka of the temple. At the conclusion of the procession, Venerable Dr Kirinde Assaji Thero conducted a sermon and appreciated the contribution of the Navy to uphold cultural and religious events of the country.

Along with Commander of the Navy, the President of Navy Seva Vanitha Unit, Mrs Mala Lamahewa, Director General Engineering and the President of Naval Buddhist Association, Rear Admiral Ravi Ranasinghe as well as a group of senior and junior officers from the Navy Headquarters and Western Naval Command visited the performances and decorative elements at the Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone.