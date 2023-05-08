Navy commemorates 2567th Anniversary of Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi giving pride of place to religious practices

Going by the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Sri Lanka Navy commemorated the 2567th Anniversary of Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi on 05th May 2023.

Thus, all Naval Commands have organised Buddhist religious events giving pride of place to Material and Practice Offerings (Amisa and Prathipaththi Puja). The Navy also added glamour to the 'Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone' and State Vesak Festival at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Viharaya.

Accordingly, the Navy showcased colourful Vesak lanterns that were presented by all Naval Commands. The Navy also had devotional songs (Vesak Bakthi Gee) played on boats in Beira Lake, and lit up the surroundings with colorful lights, creating a lively and colourful atmosphere for the occasion. In addition the Navy made its presence at the State Vesak Festival being held at Kebellawa Sri Rathanasiri Pirivena in Chilaw.

Meanwhile, naval personnel also play a prominent role in the events organised by the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face area in line with the 2567th Anniversary of Sri Sambuddha Jayanthi. Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera also called at the premises on 05th May.

The Navy continues to contribute to the religious programmes from 03rd to 08th May, organised in view of the commemoration of birth, enlightenment, and passing away of Gautama Buddha.

SLNavy