May 10, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Speaker endorses the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill

    May 10, 2023
    Speaker endorses the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill

    Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House today (10) that he has endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution on the 08 th of May 2023.


    The said Bill was passed in Parliament on April 28 th . Accordingly, given the certification by the Hon. Speaker, the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Bill will come into effect as the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Act No. 04 of 2023.

    « Several spells of showers will occur in Northern provinces
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya