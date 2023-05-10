Speaker endorses the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill

Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced to the House today (10) that he has endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution on the 08 th of May 2023.



The said Bill was passed in Parliament on April 28 th . Accordingly, given the certification by the Hon. Speaker, the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Bill will come into effect as the “Inland Revenue (Amendment)” Act No. 04 of 2023.