New Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Hungary appointed

The Ambassador Majintha Jayesinghe handed over the Commission of Appointment to László Marton as the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka in Hungary.

The newly appointed Honorary Consul is a prominent entrepreneur who is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Betonútépítő Zrt., a leading highway and railway construction company in Hungary. The new Honorary Consul is engaged in several past and ongoing bilateral development projects in Sri Lanka including reconstruction of Labugama – Kalatuwawa water treatment plant and Kohuwala – Gatambe flyover.

Relations between Sri Lanka and Hungary in political, economic and cultural spheres have grown exponentially since the establishment of bilateral relations in 1959. Hungary maintains a Consulate in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Austria is accredited to Hungary.

Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka

Vienna