June 08, 2023
    political Current Affairs

    Dr. Harsha de Silva nominated as the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance.

    The Committee of Selection of the Parliament decided June (07) to nominate the Member of Parliament (Dr.) Hon. Harsha de Silva as the chairman of the Committee on Public Finance in the fourth session of nineth Parliament.

    This nomination has been made in accordance with Standing Orders 121, and the first meeting of the Committee on Public Finance will be held this afternoon under the chairmanship of (Dr.) Hon. Harsha De Silva.

    (Dr.) Hon. Harsha De Silva also held the position of Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance in the third session of the Ninth Parliament.

