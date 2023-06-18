President Receives 'National Physical Planning Policy Draft - 2048' as Sri Lanka's Urban Development Gains Momentum

President Ranil Wickremesinghe was presented with the 'National Physical Planning Policy Draft - 2048' ( June16) afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat, marking a significant step in the country's urban development and housing initiatives. The draft was formally handed over by Urban Development and Housing Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, emphasizing the government's commitment to comprehensive and inclusive planning.

The meticulous preparation of the 'National Physical Planning Policy Draft - 2048' was undertaken by the National Physical Planning Department. This involved integrating a wide range of projects and programs from various ministries, departments, and related institutions. The collaborative effort aimed to ensure a cohesive approach to national development, aligning diverse sectors under a unified policy framework.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, the inter-ministerial secretaries' committee unanimously recommended the draft for consideration. Consequently, the document was submitted to the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC), presided over by President Wickremasinghe, to seek final approval. The involvement of the NPPC ensures that the policy draft receives the highest level of scrutiny and is aligned with the overarching vision for the country's physical development.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, a gathering was organized in which key stakeholders participated. Alongside President Wickremesinghe, attending the event were ministers representing the ministries that hold membership in the National Physical Planning Council. The Provincial Governors, the President's Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, the President's Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, and secretaries of ministries, as well as heads of line agencies associated with the Council, were also present.

The presentation of the 'National Physical Planning Policy Draft - 2048' to the President signals a significant milestone in Sri Lanka's efforts to streamline its development initiatives. With careful consideration of various projects and programs, this policy framework aims to provide a roadmap for sustainable urban growth, enhance housing infrastructure, and foster the overall progress of the nation. As the draft undergoes scrutiny and subsequent approval, it is expected to serve as a crucial tool in shaping the future of the country's physical landscape.