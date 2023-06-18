June 18, 2023
    June 18, 2023
     WEATHER FORECAST FOR 18 June 2023

     

    Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts.

    A few showers will occur in North-Central and North-western provinces.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts

     

