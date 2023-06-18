Cloudy skies will prevail over Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northern provinces and in Galle, Matara and Trincomalee districts.

A few showers will occur in North-Central and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, North-Central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts