June 25, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 25 June 2023

    Showery conditions are expected to be enhanced in the southwest part of the country to some extent today (25) and tomorrow (26).

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

    General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershower.

     

