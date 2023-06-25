Collective support vital in combating dengue - Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama

He emphasized that everyone's assistance is important for this because neither the Government nor the Health Authorities cannot control dengue virus on their own.

There has been a clear increase in the number of dengue cases this year, according to Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama, and more over 47,000 cases have been reported since January.

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama mentioned that the majority of the patients recorded thus far are from the Colombo and Gampaha districts and the Health and Security Forces will work together to launch a special initiative to clean up the garbage in those areas.

He stated so while joining the '101 Katha' program produced by the President’s Media Division June (23).

Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama further noted;

The Ministry of Health is working to adopt a number of strategies to prevent the spread of dengue in the upcoming period. Implementing dengue control measures by the Government, the private sector, and the public is also crucial. The possibility of controlling dengue fever exists, if this program is sustained for a considerable amount of time. With the upcoming monsoon season, there is a risk that dengue cases would increase. In general, the months of June and July see an upsurge in dengue patients. Therefore, all parties should work with utmost care to control the dengue virus.

Dengue can affect any age group. 75% of reported cases involve people older than 15 years. Nowadays, young people are more likely to contract the disease than small children, despite the fact that it used to spread among them more frequently. Dengue is a virus. As a result, there is a strong likelihood that dengue can be easily transmitted via mosquitos from one infected person to another.

Eliminating mosquito breeding places is vital. The dengue mosquito typically exists in in areas where clean water gathers. Anywhere, including waste plastic, used tires, flower pots, coconut and king coconut shells, serves as a breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. Such areas should receive as much attention as possible, and should be removed immediately. In addition, precautions should be made to avoid mosquito bites.

It is important to take precautions against mosquito bites in order to avoid spreading the dengue virus to others. For that, the body might be covered with clothing. Additionally, there are mosquito repellents. It can also control mosquito bites. But none of these approaches is completely effective.

The Local Government authorities, Public Health Inspectors, Health Departments, and Security Forces have all stepped in to help control the disease by destroying mosquito breeding grounds. Special programs are being implemented focusing on the provinces where dengue is spreading most. Within the coming week, a special initiative will begin, with a focus on the Colombo and Gampaha districts, where the majority of cases are reported. There will be a clean-up of the garbage in such areas. It has been agreed to provide the labor contribution of Army for this purpose.

Even if water is removed from containers full of water, mosquito larvae can remain. Therefore, they should be cleaned thoroughly and water should not be allowed to collect again. The typical lifespan of a mosquito is five to six days. Therefore, weekly cleaning of the surroundings is crucial. Keeping your surroundings clean is a must. Controlling dengue cannot be done by one person alone. And it cannot be done only by a few institutions. This requires the support of everyone in the country.

A person suffering from dengue should not work hard. Rest is essential. If not, the chances of complications are high. Any fever patient should only receive Paracetamol, it has been advised. Paracetamol may occasionally fail to entirely bring down fever. However patients should not be afraid in such cases. Having a fever does not escalate to a major issue. Complications can be minimized through physical rest. Meanwhile, it is vital that fluid intakes are given to patients to keep them hydrated. King coconut water, orange and lime juice, and Jeevani are generally recommended for this purpose.

President’s Media Division