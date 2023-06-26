June 26, 2023
    June 26, 2023
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 26 June 2023

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers above 75mm are likely at some places in the Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Western and North-Central provinces and in Puttalam, Galle, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

     

