June 29, 2023
    I wish every Muslim of Sri Lanka a happy Eid-ul-Adha festival

    Hajj Message

    I offer my heartfelt wishes to all our Sri Lankan Muslim brothers and sisters who are celebrating the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha together as human beings - united in heart and spreading kindness, generosity and tolerance towards each other in times of sorrow and happiness.

    Even under the difficult conditions that have been affecting the whole world for a long time, all of you who visit Holly Mecca, celebrate together the sacrifices made by the Holy Prophet in his life. The gathering of hundreds of thousands of Muslims from around the world for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in and around the city of Mecca is truly a joy to reflect the unity of the entire world Muslim community.

    I wish every Muslim of Sri Lanka a happy Eid-ul-Adha festival.

    Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana,
    Speaker,
    Parliament of Sri Lanka.

