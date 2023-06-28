The Secretary General of the Parliament informs all the Members of Parliament that the Parliament shall convene on the 01 st of July 2023 via a letter

Secretary General of the Parliament, Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera has informed all Hon. Members of the Parliament that the Parliament will convene at 9.30 a.m. on the 01 st of July 2023 in writing June (27).



All Hon. Members of Parliament have been informed according to the instructions of the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker.

On the request of the Hon. Prime Minister, the Speaker the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana issued a Gazette Extraordinary yesterday (27) stating that the Parliament shall convene at 09.30 a.m. on Saturday, the 01 st of July in accordance with the Standing Orders No. 16 of the Parliament.