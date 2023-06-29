President Appoints New Members to Election, Human Rights Commissions

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed Justice Mr. L.T.B. Dehideniya, a retired Supreme Court Judge as the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

Simultaneously, Mr. R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, a former Additional Commissioner General of Elections, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Commission.

Joining Mr. Rathnayake in the Election Commission are Mr. M.A. Pathmasiri Chandrawansha Perera and Mr. Ameer Mohommed Faiz.

The newly appointed members of the Human Rights Commission, as directed by the President, include Mr. Nimalasena Gardier Pundihewa, Mr. Thaiyamuttu Thanaraj, Prof. Fathima Farzana Hanifa, and Dr. Gehan Dinuk Gunatillake.