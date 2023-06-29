June 29, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    President Appoints New Members to Election, Human Rights Commissions Featured

    June 29, 2023
    President Appoints New Members to Election, Human Rights Commissions

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed Justice Mr. L.T.B. Dehideniya, a retired Supreme Court Judge as the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka.

    Simultaneously, Mr. R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, a former Additional Commissioner General of Elections, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Election Commission.

    Joining Mr. Rathnayake in the Election Commission are Mr. M.A. Pathmasiri Chandrawansha Perera and Mr. Ameer Mohommed Faiz.

    The newly appointed members of the Human Rights Commission, as directed by the President, include Mr. Nimalasena Gardier Pundihewa, Mr. Thaiyamuttu Thanaraj, Prof. Fathima Farzana Hanifa, and Dr. Gehan Dinuk Gunatillake.

    « Bellanwila annual Esala Perahera under full state sponsorship Air Vice Marshal R.A.U.P. RAJAPAKSA appointed as the 19th AF Commander »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya