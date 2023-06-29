Bellanwila annual Esala Perahera under full state sponsorship

The decision has been made to host the annual Esala Charity Festival (Punyotsavaya) and Perahera of 2023 at the renowned Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya, with full state sponsorship. The Bellanwila Esala Charity Festival and Perahara Festival, now in its 73rd edition, will be held from August 2nd to 20th.

Yesterday (28), a special meeting was conducted at the Presidential Secretariat, chaired by Mr. Sagala Ratnayake, the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff, to discuss the event’s organization.

Under the guidance and advice of the Chief Incumbent of the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya Venerable Dr. Bellanwila Dhammarathana Thera, the Bellanwila Esala Perahara Committee is responsible for coordinating the ceremony. During the meeting, the focus was on ensuring the success of the charity event by obtaining contributions from both public and private sector organizations, who regularly support the Perahara festival.

The Bellanwila Esala Charity Festival and Perahera were initiated in 1950 by Ven. Bellanwila Sri Somarathana Nayaka Thera, the founder of the present ‘Bellanwila Navodaya’, as a religious observance. Since then, it has continued to benefit the country and its people.

The discussion was attended by Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya Chief Incumbent Dr. Bellanwila Dhammarathana Nayaka Thera, former Minister and Member of Parliament Gamini Lokage, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, members of the Bellanwila Esala Perahera Committee, and representatives from public, semi-public, and private sector organizations that annually contribute resources to the Bellanwila Esala Perahera.