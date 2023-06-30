Three High Commissioners and seven Ambassadors present credentials to the President

During a ceremony held at the President's House in Kandy today (30), three newly appointed High Commissioners and seven Ambassadors presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The newly appointed High Commissioners represent the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Republic of Uganda, and the Republic of Seychelles. Meanwhile, the Ambassadors have been appointed to represent the Republic of Panama, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Hellenic Republic, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Peru, the Republic of Korea, and Hungary.

The complete list of the newly appointed High Commissioners and Ambassadors is listed below:

1. Dr. Roger Gopaul

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago based in New Delhi

2. Mr. Eligio Alberto Salas De Leon

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Panama based in Ha Noi

3. Mr. Didier Vanderhasselt

Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Belgium based in New Delhi

4. Prof. (Ms.) Joyce K. Kikafunda

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Uganda based in New Delhi

5. Mr. Dimitrios Ioannou

Ambassador-designate of the Hellenic Republic based in New Delhi

6. Dr. Bassam Al-Khatib

Ambassador-designate of the Syrian Arab Republic based in New Delhi

7. Mr. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Peru based in New Delhi

8. Ms. Lee Miyon

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea based in Colombo

9. Mr. István Szabó

Ambassador-designate of Hungary based in New Delhi

10.Mrs. Lalatiana Accouche

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Seychelles based in New Delhi

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Tharaka Balasuriya was also present on this occasion.

- (PMD)