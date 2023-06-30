June 30, 2023
    Three High Commissioners and seven Ambassadors present credentials to the President

    During a ceremony held at the President's House in Kandy today (30), three newly appointed High Commissioners and seven Ambassadors presented their credentials to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    The newly appointed High Commissioners represent the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the Republic of Uganda, and the Republic of Seychelles. Meanwhile, the Ambassadors have been appointed to represent the Republic of Panama, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Hellenic Republic, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Republic of Peru, the Republic of Korea, and Hungary.

    The complete list of the newly appointed High Commissioners and Ambassadors is listed below:

    1. Dr. Roger Gopaul
    High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago based in New Delhi

    2. Mr. Eligio Alberto Salas De Leon
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Panama based in Ha Noi

    3. Mr. Didier Vanderhasselt
    Ambassador-designate of the Kingdom of Belgium based in New Delhi

    4. Prof. (Ms.) Joyce K. Kikafunda
    High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Uganda based in New Delhi

    5. Mr. Dimitrios Ioannou
    Ambassador-designate of the Hellenic Republic based in New Delhi

    6. Dr. Bassam Al-Khatib
    Ambassador-designate of the Syrian Arab Republic based in New Delhi

    7. Mr. Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Peru based in New Delhi

    8. Ms. Lee Miyon
    Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Korea based in Colombo

    9. Mr. István Szabó
    Ambassador-designate of Hungary based in New Delhi

    10.Mrs. Lalatiana Accouche
    High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Seychelles based in New Delhi

    State Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Tharaka Balasuriya was also present on this occasion.

     

    - (PMD)

