Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.