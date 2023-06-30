June 30, 2023
    June 30, 2023
     WEATHER FORECAST FOR 30 June 2023

     

    Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts.

    Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

    Fairly strong winds about (40-45) kmph can be expected at times in Western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-central provinces and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

