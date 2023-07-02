The Romanian Secretary of State meets with the Speaker

The Secretary of State and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Mr. Traian Hristea, who was on an official visit to Sri Lanka, met Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker at Parliament lastday.

The delegation was also accompanied by the Director of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Diana Tase, the Councilor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Bogdan Aldea and Dr. Victor Chiujdea, Ambassador Chargé d'Affairs.

Secretary of State Mr. Traian Hristea expressed his appreciation regarding the measures taken to establish a Sri Lankan embassy in Romania and stated that this is very important to establish a strong relationship between the two countries. He expressed confidence that this will pave the way for cooperation between the two countries in many fields such as labor sector, education, trade, investment, cyber security, information technology and tourism.

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker, who expressed his gratitude for giving Sri Lankans the opportunity to work in Romania, mentioned that Sri Lanka-Romanian Parliamentary Friendship Association has been started and through this, it is expected to further strengthen relations in the future. Furthermore, the Speaker also invited a delegation headed by the Speaker of the Romanian Parliament to visit Sri Lanka.

Apart from this, matters such as diplomatic relations, understanding between universities, problems arising in the visa process of those going for work were also discussed. Members of the Sri Lanka - Romanian Parliamentary Friendship Association, State Ministers Hon. (Dr.) Suren Raghavan and Hon. Ashoka Priyantha, and Members of Parliament Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena, Hon. Madhura Withanage, Hon. Velu Kumar, Hon. Shanakiyan Rasamanickam and the Secretary General of Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera were present here.