      Parliament Education Center’ programme held at St. Peter's College, Negombo  

    Another special program in the series of public service program ''Parliament Education Center’ organized by the Communication Department of Parliament of Sri Lanka was successfully held on 26.06.2023 at St. Peter's College, Negombo.

     

    This program was held according to the request made by the St. Peter's College to educate young students about Parliament of Sri Lanka, its Legislative process, theory and traditions.

    Representing Parliament of Sri Lanka for this program, Legislative Services Director and Communications Director (Acting) Mr. Janakantha Silva, Public Outreach Officer Mr. Duminda Wickramasinghe, and Media Officer Mr. Saumya Ekanayake joined as resource persons on that day.

    The information that the students should be aware of regarding the Parliament as future young citizens was presented in a simpler way and all the children and teachers could be seen joining the program with great enthusiasm.

    At the end of the program, special gifts were presented by the Parliament of Sri Lanka to the representatives of all the invited schools.

