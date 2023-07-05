Several spells of showers will occur in the North-Western province

Prevailing showery and windy condition over the south western parts of the island is expected to continue

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (45-50) kmph can be expected at times in western slopes of the central hills, Northern and North-Central provinces, and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.