Parliament to convene from July 18 th to 21 st

 Second Reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Bill scheduled for the 20 th  Committee Stage of the Anti-Corruption Bill scheduled for the 19 th

Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of Parliament stated that Business pertaining to the second parliamentary week of July was decided on the 7 th at the Committee on Parliamentary Business Chaired by Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker.



Accordingly, the Parliament is scheduled to convene from 18 th July to the 21 st . Time from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. on each day is reserved for Questions for Oral Answers. Parliament is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 18 th July 2023 at Parliament at 09.30 am and from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Resolution under the Customs Ordinance published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2325/07 and Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act published under the Gazette Extraordinary No. 2335/26 are scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Thereafter, from 1.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Adjournment Debate on the Difficulties Faced by the Palestinian People at Present by the Opposition will be taken up. On Wednesday, 19 th from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Committee Stage of the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Assistance to and Protection of Victims of Crime and Witnesses Bill has been scheduled, the Secretary General said.

Immediately after the Government Business, the Second Reading of the Private Member’s Bill Heart to Heart Trust Fund (Incorporation) Bill is scheduled to be moved. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time.

On Thursday, 20 th from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Second Reading of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Bill has been scheduled. Thereafter, the Resolution under the Essential Public Services Act has been scheduled to be approved without debate. From 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up.

On the 21 st Friday, from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. the Second Reading of the Banking (Special Provisions) Bill will be taken up for debate. Thereafter, time has been allotted from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time.